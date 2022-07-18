Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $515,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $357.04. The company had a trading volume of 151,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.66 and a 200-day moving average of $390.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

