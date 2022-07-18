Gables Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in DocuSign by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in DocuSign by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Trading Up 1.3 %

DOCU stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.23. 39,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.54. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

