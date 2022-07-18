Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 221.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 32,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,594 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,263,000 after acquiring an additional 381,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,436,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,196,371. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

