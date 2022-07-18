Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,072,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 153,259 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,361,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after purchasing an additional 56,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

Shares of CFR traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,752. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.44 and a 200 day moving average of $132.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

