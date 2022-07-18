Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading 15% Higher

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) traded up 15% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.18 and last traded at C$6.06. 269,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 902,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Monday, May 9th.
Galaxy Digital Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$685.42 million and a PE ratio of 4.12.
Insider Activity
About Galaxy Digital
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.
Featured Articles
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.