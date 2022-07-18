Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading 15% Higher

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) traded up 15% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.18 and last traded at C$6.06. 269,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 902,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.27.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$685.42 million and a PE ratio of 4.12.

In other news, Director Dominic Docherty bought 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.15 per share, with a total value of C$139,925.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$637,065.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

