GameCredits 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,817.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $11,817.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,364,735 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

