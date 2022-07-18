GAMEE Market Capitalization Hits $3.24 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $3.24 million and $573,169.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,099.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,255.66 or 0.05819337 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021627 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001993 BTC.
GAMEE Coin Profile
GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.
Buying and Selling GAMEE
