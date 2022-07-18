GameStop Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, July 22nd (NYSE:GME)

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, July 22nd. The 4-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 6th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $141.64 on Monday. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $255.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.63). GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GameStop will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,052.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

