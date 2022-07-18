Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD opened at $31.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.26. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

