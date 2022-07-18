Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 1,974 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EFR opened at $11.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

