Garner Asset Management Corp Grows Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares during the period. Farmland Partners makes up 2.3% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp owned 0.90% of Farmland Partners worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 186.1% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 26,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,543,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $14.10 on Monday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

