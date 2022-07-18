Garner Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.0 %

SWK opened at $107.13 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.43 and a fifty-two week high of $207.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day moving average of $141.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

