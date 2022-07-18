Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,141 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 20.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after acquiring an additional 819,811 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in VMware by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware Stock Performance

VMware stock opened at $110.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average is $117.11. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

