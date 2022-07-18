Garner Asset Management Corp Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,847,000 after acquiring an additional 88,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,404,000 after acquiring an additional 113,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $281,919,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

