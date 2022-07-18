Garner Asset Management Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 577,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,499,000 after buying an additional 128,190 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 208,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 36,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 74,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.14 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.