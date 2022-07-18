Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Down 39.9% in June

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the June 15th total of 302,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 751,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Gear Energy Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENGF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.83. 320,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,686. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

