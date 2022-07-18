Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTXGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 197,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.67. 156,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,538. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gemini Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gemini Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 339,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 43,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 234,444 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gemini Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Featured Articles

