Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 197,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.67. 156,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,538. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gemini Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gemini Therapeutics

About Gemini Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 339,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 43,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 234,444 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.