General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,894,000 after buying an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.92. 13,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

