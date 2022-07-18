General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1,004.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,207 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 92,044 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in General Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.28. 233,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,720,658. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

