Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,973 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Bottomline Technologies worth $48,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $84,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,705,000 after purchasing an additional 297,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,919 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 583.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 789,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 422.9% in the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 656,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 530,980 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EPAY remained flat at $56.99 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.72. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

