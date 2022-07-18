Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $30.87 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 718,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,823 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $30,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period.

OLLI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.67. 8,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,393. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

