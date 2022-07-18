Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $34.09 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $34,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in HubSpot by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.52.

HubSpot stock traded up $6.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $279.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,857. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.21 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.36 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at $205,578,573.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,578,573.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,874 shares of company stock worth $5,221,780 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

