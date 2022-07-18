Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $93.19 Million Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,272,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,965 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for about 1.8% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $93,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1,059.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 40,570 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $65.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,888. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.04. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $67.07.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also

