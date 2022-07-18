Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases 149,062 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,225 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,062 shares during the period. Perficient accounts for 1.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Perficient worth $76,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 57.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 411,038 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $45,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Perficient by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insider Activity at Perficient

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $92.79. The stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,076. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Perficient Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.