Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 244,134 SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 244,134 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,030,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 602.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

SPSC stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,091. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.84 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.66.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

