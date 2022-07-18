Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 14,996 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 736,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,996 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $45,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on QTWO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Q2 from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.23. 1,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $105.74. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $134.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

