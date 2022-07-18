Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 32,195 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,195 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 3.84% of Marten Transport worth $56,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,689. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.17 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Marten Transport Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.