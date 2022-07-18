Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 32,195 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,195 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 3.84% of Marten Transport worth $56,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.
Marten Transport Stock Performance
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.17 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Marten Transport Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.
Marten Transport Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
