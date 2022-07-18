Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €105.00 ($105.00) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($97.00) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($110.00) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($88.00) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.30 ($66.30) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

Shares of GXI stock opened at €56.70 ($56.70) on Thursday. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €53.45 ($53.45) and a one year high of €96.40 ($96.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

