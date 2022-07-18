GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Up 16%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 16% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.20. 238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 94,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GH Research by 31,790.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GH Research by 249.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GH Research by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.