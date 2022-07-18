Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. 353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 614,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Paul G. Abbott bought 17,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $122,753.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at $122,753.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Global Business Travel Group news, CEO Paul G. Abbott purchased 17,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $122,753.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at $122,753.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Peter Bush purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

