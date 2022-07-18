Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 30,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GACQ. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in Global Consumer Acquisition by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Global Consumer Acquisition by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Global Consumer Acquisition by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,206,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 527,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Consumer Acquisition Price Performance

GACQ stock remained flat at $10.11 during trading on Monday. 54 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,290. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. Global Consumer Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

About Global Consumer Acquisition

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors.

