Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) vs. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Financial Comparison

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 14.17% 3.02% 1.37% Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global Medical REIT and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.98%. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 53.39%. Given Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $115.94 million 6.30 $17.62 million $0.20 55.75 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Medical REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

