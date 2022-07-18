Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Global Water Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.76. 11,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $21.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $311.65 million, a PE ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Water Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,203,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 175,105 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 384,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,631 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Global Water Resources during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Global Water Resources by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.