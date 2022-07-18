Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Global Water Resources Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.76. 11,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $21.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $311.65 million, a PE ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72.
Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
