Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 431,100 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the June 15th total of 227,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 68.9% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,077,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 525.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,297,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 85,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

BUG stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.89. 1,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,640. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.