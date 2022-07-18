Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Purchased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.10. 15,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,860. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.79. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

