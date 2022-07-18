GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Cut to $91.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDYGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDDY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,442 shares of company stock valued at $946,156. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

