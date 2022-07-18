Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Stake Boosted by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $40,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,061.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.09. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,098. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $40.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26.

