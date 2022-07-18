Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.84 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Verdad Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

