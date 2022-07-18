Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.76.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.98 on Monday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $2,015,000. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.8% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 98.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 233,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.9% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 133,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

