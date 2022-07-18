Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CFO Buys $99,995.49 in Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 13,869 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $99,995.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,337.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.85. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOSS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 26.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

