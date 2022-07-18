Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CFO Buys $99,995.49 in Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 13,869 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $99,995.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,337.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.85. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $14.30.
Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 26.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.
Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.
