Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Grab has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

