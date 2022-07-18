Grand Central Investment Group Has $1.15 Million Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Grand Central Investment Group increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.4% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,451,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $430,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

GDXJ stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.