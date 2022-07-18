Grand Central Investment Group Trims Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Grand Central Investment Group reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,253 shares during the quarter. First Trust Natural Gas ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Grand Central Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Grand Central Investment Group owned about 0.73% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 253,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCG traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.11. 23,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,569. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $31.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

