Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTCGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,941,200 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 5,448,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,929,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBTC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.70. 4,207,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,437. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $55.05.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.