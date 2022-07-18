Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,941,200 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 5,448,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,929,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GBTC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.70. 4,207,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,437. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $55.05.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile
