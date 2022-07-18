Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) Insider Acquires A$31,175.00 in Stock

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1 – Get Rating) insider John Young bought 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$31,175.00 ($21,064.19).

Green Technology Metals Limited, an exploration and development company, focuses on the discovery and delineation of lithium projects in Canada. It holds an option to acquire interests in the Seymour lithium project located in northwest Ontario; Wisa project located to the east of Fort Francis; and Root project located to the northwest of Thunder Bay.

