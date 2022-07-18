Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Clarus Securities reduced their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance

Shares of GBNH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,401. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 157.80% and a negative net margin of 46.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at $123,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

