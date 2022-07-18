Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Up 84.5% in June

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHLD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of GHLD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $708.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. Guild has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Guild had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $481.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guild will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Guild by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 77,519 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd grew its holdings in Guild by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Guild by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

