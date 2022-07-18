Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Short Interest Update

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hailiang Education Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HLG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.15. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733. Hailiang Education Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $339.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96.

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

