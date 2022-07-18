Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Short Interest Update

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.4 %
HHULY traded down 0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 6.64. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of 6.64 and a 52-week high of 12.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 7.99.
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.
About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.
