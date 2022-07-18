Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) PT Lowered to €175.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €180.00 ($180.00) to €175.00 ($175.00) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HVRRY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($165.00) to €174.00 ($174.00) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($145.70) to €138.80 ($138.80) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.76.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $68.72 on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.19.

Hannover Rück Announces Dividend

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.4989 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

